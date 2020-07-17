HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police are investigating a robbery involving a man in a straw hat.
According to Police, officers were called to a business on the 4500 block of East Sunset Road for a reported robbery.
A man entered the business and simulated a possible weapon while demanding money. The man left the business before police arrived with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police describe suspect as white man wearing a straw hat, sunglasses, green track suit and a bandanna.
No one was injured and the robbery remains under investigation.
If you have any information please call Henderson Police.
(1) comment
Oh another masked robber ! Calling it a bandanna,might not sound like a mask? A pandemic of robbery’s,siskoscumlack closeup of the state bringing out the thief’s !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.