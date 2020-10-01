LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police are looking for a missing woman, who was last contacted in July.
Cheryl Beardall, 34, was last contacted in July in Henderson. Beardall's vehicle has been located but her whereabouts are unknown, HPD said.
Beardall was described as a white woman, 5'9" and weighing 115 lbs. Beardall has green eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Beardall's whereabouts is asked to call HPD at 702-267-5000 opt. 2, reference report #20-15781.
