Henderson police on Wednesday announced they were looking for a suspect who robbed a jewelry store twice in one week.
According to a press release, the first robbery happened on Sept. 11 at 1:30 p.m.
The suspect went into Anthony's Watch and Jewelry Repair near Pecos Road and Windmill Parkway with what police believe to be a shotgun.
He demanded money and jewelry and fled on foot, police said.
Officers responded to the same store on Sept. 18 about 2:20 p.m. where the same suspect used a rubber mallet to smash a display case, stole items and fled on foot.
The suspect was described as a white man with brown hair, clean shaven, weighing approximately 150 lbs., standing approximately 5'8" and about 18-20 years of age.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.
