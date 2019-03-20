HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said they located a man who was reported missing on Saturday afternoon.
Russell Perreira, 58, was last seen on March 16 about 2 p.m. on the 300 block of Evan Picone Drive, near Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street.
Police said Perreira was located Wednesday morning in good health.
Police said the man "has disabilities that result in him functioning cognitively at the level of a four-year-old child." He takes medication that he does not have with him and only knows his first name, police said.
Perreira was in the company of another person reported missing who was later found near Flamingo and Fort Apache roads in Las Vegas.
