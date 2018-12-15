HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police said a single-vehicle crash Saturday night injured six juveniles.
The crash happened about 8:10 p.m. at Cadence Street and Reunion Drive, near Anthem Hills Park.
Police spokesperson Officer Kathleen Rothmeyer said five of the juveniles were taken to UMC Truma and Sunrise Hospital, while another person was treated on scene for minor injuries.
The conditions of those injured wasn't immediately known Saturday night, nor was the cause of the crash of the ages of those involved.
Cadence Road was expected to be closed during the investigation, Rothmeyer said.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
