LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police were involved in a shooting in the northeast valley on Tuesday night, police said.
According to Henderson Police spokesperson Katrina Rothmeyer, the shooting happened on the 6500 block of Curacao Drive, near East Carey Avenue and Mt. Hood Street.
Henderson police were serving a search warrant in the area, police said. The suspect was in custody, but their condition was unknown.
No officers were injured. Check back for updates.
