LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
Police said the crash occurred in the area of Eastgate Road between Commercial Way and Auto Show Drive.
Henderson Police are currently investigating a single vehicle accident.— Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) August 11, 2020
Please avoid the area of Eastgate Rd between Commercial Way and Auto Show Dr.
Expect delays as the road will be closed for 2-3 hours. pic.twitter.com/fMJFSM4HZu
No additional information was provided. However, police advised to expect delays as the road will be closed for 2-3 hours.
