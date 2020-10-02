HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police are investigating a shooting Friday that left one person injured.
According to police, officers responded to the 200 Block of South Gibson Road for a possible shooting.
Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to area hospital and their condition is unknown.
The suspect has not been found, however police don't believe there is a threat to the public.
Police are still investigating.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.