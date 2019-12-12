HENDERSON (FOX5)-- Henderson Police shot and injured a man Thursday afternoon, Dec.12 after stopping a stolen motorcycle.
According to Police, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on 300 block of Cannes Street.
Officers stopped a man and woman riding a blue Suzuki motorcycle and during the investigation it was determined that the motorcycle was stolen.
As officers questioned the motorcycle riders, a man standing at a house on Cannes Street was pointed out as the owner of the motorcycle.
The man who allegedly owned the motorcycle started to run towards the back of the house and there was an exchange of gunfire with police.
Officers struck the man and he was taken to an area hospital. His condition was unknown.
The man and woman who were riding the motorcycle were taken into custody.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.
