HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near East Galleria Drive and Boulder Highway following a reported kidnapping.
According to police, a 911 call was made just after 6 p.m. from male who said he had been kidnapped. The victim escaped his kidnappers near East Lake Mead Parkway and South Boulder Highway.
When officers arrived, they attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle that was described by the victim. The car failed to yield and police began to chase suspect to the area of East Galleria Drive and North Boulder Highway where the suspect crashed.
The suspect was armed with a gun, police said as he exited the vehicle. An exchange of gunfire followed.
Officers struck the suspect multiple times and he was taken to a local hospital where his condition is unknown. Officers were not injured, police said.
It is unknown if the victim and his kidnappers knew each other.
Once released from the hospital, the suspect will be taken into custody and charged.
Road Closures are still in place as the investigation continues.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(1) comment
Suspect that saw to many hollyweird movies!
