Three-car accident snarls traffic in Henderson

HENDERSON -- Police on Wednesday night investigated a three-car accident that sent one driver to to a hospital in critical condition.

The accident at Warm Springs and Valle Verde happened about 8:25 p.m. The preliminary investigation showed alcohol wasn't a factor, according to Henderson police officer Rodrigo Pena.

