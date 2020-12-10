hpd

HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police are investigating a single vehicle crash that sent a driver to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of North Stephanie Street and West Sunset Road for a crash involving a blue Pontiac.

The driver of the blue Pontiac was taken to a local hospital for injuries.

Speed appears to be a factor, police said.  It is unknown if the driver was impaired.

Drivers should avoid the area as police continue their investigation.

