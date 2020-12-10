HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police are investigating a single vehicle crash that sent a driver to the hospital Thursday afternoon.
According to police, officers responded to the intersection of North Stephanie Street and West Sunset Road for a crash involving a blue Pontiac.
The driver of the blue Pontiac was taken to a local hospital for injuries.
Speed appears to be a factor, police said. It is unknown if the driver was impaired.
Drivers should avoid the area as police continue their investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.