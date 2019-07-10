HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said they were investigating a possible murder-suicide on Wednesday after two people were found dead.
In a press release, the department said they conducted a welfare check to a home on the 600 block of Whitney Ranch Drive on July 10 about 10:30 a.m.
Inside, officers found a man and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The coroner is expected their identities, as well as cause and manner of death, at a later time.
The department didn't release any more information as the investigation was still ongoing.
This was being investigated as Henderson's 8th homicide for 2019. Anyone with information was urged to call the police at (702) 267-4911.
