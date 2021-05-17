LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police are investigating a possible drowning near Lake Las Vegas. One man was found dead in the lake near homes in the area.
The incident was reported at 3:25 p.m. in the 20 block of Summer House Drive near Lake Las Vegas Pkwy.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
