LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday night.

Officers are on the 2200 block of Galindo Court, near Anthem Country Club. HPD notified media about 11 p.m. on April 19.

No additional details were immediately released. Avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

