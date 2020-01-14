body warm springs

Henderson Police investigate a scene on Jan. 14, 2020. (FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said they were investigating a man's death after his body was found Tuesday night.

About 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, Henderson police and fire were called to Warm Springs Road and Cebolla Street, near Valle Verde Drive.

Department spokesperson Officer Katrina Rothmeyer said officers found a man dead of "unknown circumstances." The incident was active and ongoing, she said.

Some roads may be blocked as a result of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.