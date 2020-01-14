LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said they were investigating a man's death after his body was found Tuesday night.
About 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, Henderson police and fire were called to Warm Springs Road and Cebolla Street, near Valle Verde Drive.
Department spokesperson Officer Katrina Rothmeyer said officers found a man dead of "unknown circumstances." The incident was active and ongoing, she said.
Some roads may be blocked as a result of the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
