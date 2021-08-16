LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department investigated a homicide Monday afternoon.
According to police, at about 12:03 p.m., police were called to the 500 block of Chelsea Drive in reference to a shooting.
The preliminary investigation determined that one victim was transported to a local hospital due to injuries received from the shooting, according to police.
The victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. The suspect is still outstanding at this time.
