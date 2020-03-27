LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police Department is investigating a homicide Friday afternoon near Lake Mead Parkway and Sunset Road.
Henderson police said the incident occurred in the 200 block of Shoshone.
Police found a 22-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound, and a 27-year-old man with minor injuries.
According to the release, the victims got into an altercation with the suspect and the suspect fired at the 22-year-old man and hit the second victim in the head with an unknown object.
Police say the suspect left the scene in a white compact car with tinted windows and chrome rims.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic adult with a long beard , bushy hair, wearing gray shorts and a burgundy shirt.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
The Henderson Police Department has investigated four homicides in 2020.
(1) comment
According to the release, the victims got into an altercation with the suspect and the suspect fired at the 22-year-old man and hit the second victim in the head with an unknown object.
I am not a cop but maybe it was a gun?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.