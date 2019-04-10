HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said they found a 55-year-old man dead in his home after they conducted a welfare check on Tuesday night.
On April 9 at about 7:15 p.m., police found an unknown 55-year-old man dead in his home on the 1900 block of Cutlass Drive, near Sunset Road and Valle Verde Drive. He was reported missing by an out-of-state family member, police said.
Officers also said the man's vehicle was missing from the home. He had died under "suspicious circumstances," police said, and were investigating his death as a homicide.
A suspect had not been identified.
The missing vehicle was a red 2011 Subaru Legacy with Nevada plate 263G63.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.
This was Henderson's fourth homicide of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.