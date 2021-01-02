LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Saturday night.
The department said they were investigating the crash at Major Avenue and Boulder Highway about 7 p.m. on January 2.
Police said a 2020 silver Volkswagen Golf was traveling southbound on Boulder Highway when it hit a 27-year-old woman.
The woman was taken to Henderson Hospital where she died, police said. The identify of the deceased will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
The driver stayed on scene, police said, and was cooperative in the investigation.
This was Henderson's first traffic-related fatality in 2021.
