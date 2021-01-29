LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and car in the southeast valley Friday afternoon.
Around 12:24pm, Henderson Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a community gated area at Via Garda Drive and Roma Hills Drive, near West Horizon Ridge Parkway.
Police say the pedestrian has been advised to be deceased at the scene.
All traffic is being diverted from the area until police complete their investigation, which could last as late as 5:30 p.m., police say. Police are advising avoiding the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.