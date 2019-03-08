LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police are investigating a two-car collision that claimed one life Thursday evening.
About 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, Henderson Police and Fire responded to a vehicle accident involving a Mercedes E-350 and a Chevy Silverado 2500 pickup truck on Volunteer Boulevard between Amigo Street and Gilespie Street, according to the police department.
Investigators believe the truck was traveling westbound on Volunteer Boulevard and the Mercedes was traveling eastbound on Volunteer. The Mercedes crossed into the oncoming lane, resulting in a head-on collision with the truck.
The driver of the Chevrolet sustained moderate injuries, while the driver and passenger of the Mercedes sustained critical injuries, police said. All three were transported to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas, and one later succumbed to their injuries.
Westbound Volunteer Boulevard from Amigo Street to Gilespie Street was closed for about three hours while investigators were on the scene, police said. The preliminary investigation indicates neither speed nor impairment were factors.
The deceased's identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after next of kin is notified, police said.
The crash is the second traffic-related fatality this year in Henderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.