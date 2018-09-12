Henderson police said officers were on scene after a man was found shot to death on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded about 1:46 p.m. on Wigwam Parkway, near The Edge at Traverse Point Apartments east of Stephanie Street.
Police said a man with apparent gunshot wounds was found and pronounced dead on scene, but no other details were immediately released.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(1) comment
hhmmm
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.