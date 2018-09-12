Henderson police (FOX5)

Henderson police (FOX5) 

Henderson police said officers were on scene after a man was found shot to death on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded about 1:46 p.m. on Wigwam Parkway, near The Edge at Traverse Point Apartments east of Stephanie Street.

Police said a man with apparent gunshot wounds was found and pronounced dead on scene, but no other details were immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing. 

