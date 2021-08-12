LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department is investigating a critical injury crash Thursday morning.
According to police, at about 9:15am, Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of N. Boulder Highway and E. Sunset Road in reference to a single vehicle collision.
Preliminarily details indict that a white Mercedes sedan went off the roadway into a drainage ditch, with speed as a possible factor.
The male driver was airlifted to an area hospital in serious condition, police said.
According to police, Sunset Road is closed in both directions from Boulder Highway to Merlayne as the investigation continues.
