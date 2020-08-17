Henderson police investigate body found in southeast valley FOX5 Staff Updated 1 hr ago Updated 1 hr ago | Posted on Aug 17, 2020 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (Henderson Police) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police are investigating a report of a body found in the 1200 block of Equestrian Drive. This is an open investigation. Check back for updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Henderson Police Report Police Henderson Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Mediumjeep Aug 17, 2020 11:53am Oj next victim? Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Flash Briefing Stay updated on the latest local headlines with our audio news briefing. Please either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin. Most Popular Articles Videos Articles2 adults, 1 child die after fiery crash near Spaghetti Bowl interchange in Las VegasAlleged prostitute stole $90K in cash from tourist, Las Vegas police saySheriff: Woman killed by ex during daughter's online classNevada Gov. Sisolak responds to Trump's executive orders, ongoing COVID-19 aid discussionsConstruction worker transported to Las Vegas hospital after boom lift crashes at Allegiant StadiumNorth Carolina man shot and killed 5-year-old neighbor while he was playing in his yard, police sayLe Reve at Wynn Las Vegas goes permanently dark amid COVID-19 pandemic25-year-old man charged in the shooting death of 5-year-old Cannon HinnantWith Congress stalled, a second round of stimulus checks won't be coming anytime soon8-year-old shot and killed while playing in her backyard in Ohio, suspect on the loose Videos
(1) comment
Oj next victim?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.