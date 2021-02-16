LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said they were investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday night.
According to police, they were called to the 3000 block of Sunridge Heights Parkway about 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 for a welfare check.
There, police said they found a 25-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man dead at the scene in an apparent murder-suicide.
No additional details were immediately released.
