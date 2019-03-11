LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police were investigating after the body of a deceased 70-year-old man was discovered in his home Saturday.
Police were conducting a welfare check about 9:30 a.m. Saturday when they found body of John Capparelli in a house in the 1400 block of Bonner Springs Drive, according to a release from the Henderson Police Department.
He died of a gunshot wound to the neck, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.
A preliminary investigation indicated Capparelli died under suspicious circumstances and is being treated as a homicide, the police department's release said.
No suspects have been identified, and police are following up on leads.
This is Henderson's third homicide in 2019.
