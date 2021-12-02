LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department announced Thursday that the agency has identified the victim of a 1980 cold case homicide.

In a news conference Thursday, police said that on Oct. 5, 1980, the body of a young female was located in Henderson ear Arroyo Grande and Lake Med.

Over the past 41 years, all attempts to identify the female were unsuccessful.

With the identity, the female was refered to only as "Jane Arroyo Grande Doe." Her cause of death was ruled a homicide by the Clark County Coroner's office.

Through DNA testing, police say that the female has been identified as 17-year-old Tammy Corrine Terrell. Her DNA was matched after gathering samples from two sisters.

Police say Tammy was last seen at a restaurant in Rosewell, New Mexico, after the Rosewell State Fair, on Sept. 28, 1980. Her body was then found in Henderson on Oct. 5, 1980.

Police say that not only did Detective John Williams, the initial investigator on the case, continued to work on this case years later through his retirement in 2006, he and his wife actually paid for her burial and continue to visit her gravesite.

The news of a positive identification on "Jane Arroyo Grande Doe" comes following an announcement earlier in the week from Las Vegas police that they had also recently identified a teen victim of a cold case.

On Monday, Las Vegas police that a cold case homicide from 1979 has been solved thanks to a donation from a local philanthropist.

According to LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer, the cold case was that of Kim Bryant, a 16-year-old Western High School student who was kidnapped, raped and murdered.