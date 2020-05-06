LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said they identified a man in an attempted murder from March.
Kirk Bills, 33, was named in the March 30 shooting and was arrested May 4 in Minnesota. Police said he faces two counts of attempted murder, one count of discharging a gun into an occupied structure and one count of possession of a gun by a prohibited person.
Police said about 1:55 p.m. that day, emergency services were called to the 800 block of North Major Avenue about a shooting.
Officers found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds who was then taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition. An early investigation showed the victim was shot outside of an apartment and the suspect fled into a nearby neighborhood.
Bills was arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team and is awaiting extradition to Nevada.
Anyone with information was urged to call HPD or CrimeStoppers.
(1) comment
Whoolon man I bees 💯 % not guilty! Terrible situation !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.