HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) - Henderson police identified the officer involved in a shooting in the northeast valley on Tuesday night.
HPD said Detective Anthony Sanchez-Martinez is the officer involved in the case. He's been with the department since Feb. 2015 and is assigned to the Investigative Services Division, Narcotics Unit.
According to Henderson Police spokesperson Katrina Rothmeyer, the shooting happened on the 6500 block of Curacao Drive, near East Carey Avenue and Mt. Hood Street.
HPD SWAT was on official business executing a search warrant to a home in the area, police said. The officers, with the Southern Nevada Heroin Task Force, were in the home and on scene when a man approached the home with a gun.
Police said a detective gave verbal commands to the suspect to drop the gun. When the suspect didn't comply, Sanchez-Martinez fired shots at the suspect. The man was not shot. He then ran from the scene, but was apprehended quickly.
It was not clear how many shots were fired, and the suspect's relationship to the home was unknown. He did not fire his weapon, police said.
No officers were injured. Sanchez-Martinez was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
This is the second officer-involved shooting for HPD in 2019.
