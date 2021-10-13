LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police have located the remains of a woman who was reported missing in December 2020.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, skeletal remains of 26-year-old Jawaher Hejji were found near Black Mountain on Sept. 6 of this year.
Hejji was first reported missing on Dec. 25, 2020. Her family was last in contact with her on Dec. 22, 2020. Hejji's vehicle was found at Shaded Canyon Drive south of Horizon Ridge Parkway by Henderson authorities. Las Vegas police located surveillance footage of Hejji walking along on the Armargosa Trail near the base of Black Mountain on Dec. 23, 2020.
Her cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
Additional details were unavailable Wednesday morning.
