HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police were investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred Thursday night.
According to Officer Rodrigo Pena, preliminary details indicated officers were called to the 2800 block of Via Bel Mondo Street, near Robindale Road and South Eastern Avenue at approximately 11:45 p.m.
Upon arrival at the residence, officers found a deceased 42-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound, according to Pena. Officers also found a deceased 39-year-old man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
This was the second murder-suicide reported in the Henderson area, according to police.
