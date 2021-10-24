HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police are responding to a possible gunshot fired in a neighborhood near Del Webb Middle School.
Police received a call around 4:55 p.m. of a possible gunshot fired in the 2200 block of Panini Court near Reunion Drive and Anthem Parkway. Police said preliminary details indicate a domestic disturbance occurred, and a subject is possibly armed and barricaded inside a residence.
SWAT is on scene, and police are avoiding people to avoid the area.
No other details were immediately provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.