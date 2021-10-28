LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police announced its 2025 strategic plan to reduce crime and allocate resources effectively at the Henderson City Council meeting.
The five main principles of the "C.R.I.M.E." plan include:
- Community engagement: to increase engagement between officers and community members
- Refocusing on geographic policing: to make sure resources are effectively used to deter crime
- Intelligence: to share information with different departments and regions
- Multi-year plans: to make sure they continue to analyze their strategies to see what works best
- Effective enforcement: by asking officers to have a purpose and be proactive every day.
The chief of police, Thedrick Andres, says they will have a focus on on-the-ground policing to increase community engagement.
"I fundamentally believe that policing is a contact sport," Andres said. "So when our officers have the opportunity to be on foot patrol or bicycle patrol, it gives them that close contact with the community because more people are willing to stop, say hello, and inform you of something. whereas in a police car it's more difficult."
Andres also told FOX5 that officers got to give input in this plan. A main concern for many was worker shortages and keeping morale up in the department.
"Morale in the department is sometimes tied to staffing," Andres said. "We're growing as a city and to do more with less, mentality is not something everyone is excited about. So it gives us an opportunity to focus resources where it's needed most."
Henderson police are looking for more people to join the department. You can go to https://www.cityofhenderson.com/government/departments/police/join-hpd for more information on open positions.
