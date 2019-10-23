HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police have identified two officers involved in a fatal shooting Monday.
The officers involved were as Officer Edward Little and Officer Patrick McCarrick, police said.
Little has been with the Henderson Police Department since March 2008 and is assigned to the Field Operations Bureau, according to a news release. McCarrick has been employed with the department since January 2016 and is assigned to the Field Operations Bureau. Both have been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.
Claudia Nadia Rodriguez, 37, died after one of the officers shot her as they were responding to a domestic incident. The Clark County Coroner's Office ruled her death a homicide.
According to Lt. Kirk Moore, the victim of the incident called 9-1-1 to report it, and the call disconnected. Officers were sent to the 10000 block of South Eastern Avenue to investigate.
On arrival, they found an "agitated" woman and her 7-year-old son with multiple stab wounds.
The boy was taken to University Medical Center and underwent emergency surgery. He was expected to survive.
The investigation is active and ongoing. The incident was the fourth officer-involved shooting in Henderson in 2019.
