LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department is preparing for its annual National Night Out safety and crime prevention event.
The family-friendly event is free and scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 5 at the Water Street Plaza is downtown Henderson.
The night will feature the Golden Knights' cheerleaders the Vegas Vivas, food trucks, live music and safety demonstrations.
Kids will have the chance to enjoy face painting, an up-close look at police and fire vehicles and a performance by Disney Junior's Choo Choo Soul.
National Night Out is an event aimed at bettering the relationship between the community and law enforcement.
