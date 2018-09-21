HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) - Henderson police said two children and a woman were killed in an "apparent murder suicide" where a home was also set on fire Thursday night.
Police, Henderson firefighters and a SWAT team were called to the 1100 block Paradise Garden Drive at 7:30 p.m. with callers saying multiple shots were fired, according to police. Officials found the home on fire, and inside, the bodies of the two children and woman, police said.
A fourth person, the suspect, was also found dead in an apparent suicide, according to Henderson police.
Police did not release any more details on the victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.