LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police concluded their 'Click It or Ticket' campaign with a successful number of citations and even a few arrests, the department said.
A total of 174 traffic citations were issued and two fugitive arrests were made after the drivers were stopped for violating traffic violations between Nov. 18 through Dec. 2.
Among the arrests, 85 citations were issued for speeding violations, 27 citations for registration and insurance violations, 26 citations for red light violations, 11 citations for distracted driving while using a cell phone several citations for other violations, according to Henderson police.
After the department received a $183,860 federal grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, they launched the 'Joining Forces' program, which allows officers to enforce safety on the roadways.
This was the second Joining Forces event since the grant was awarded.
