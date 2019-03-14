HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police chief LaTesha Watson was placed on administrative leave, according to city officials.
City of Henderson public information officer Kathleen Richards confirmed that Watson's leave was effective as of Thursday.
The City of Henderson sent the following statement:
Deputy Police Chief Thedrick Andres has been named the acting police chief for the Henderson Police Department and Chief LaTesha Watson is on administrative leave until further notice. City Manager Richard Derrick has the utmost confidence in the department’s leadership and Henderson will continue to be one of America’s safest cities thanks to the many fine officers and civilians that work at the Henderson Police Department.
