HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police department is asking anyone with a developmental disability to register online.
The registration is completely voluntary. Henderson Police said it will help them to address situations where individuals with developmental disabilities are present.
“What this does is that it gives parents or guardians, or the individual with the developmental disability themselves an ability to reach out to law enforcement to tell us what we need to know before we even arrive,” said Officer Seth Coleman of the Henderson Police Department.
The application asks questions like, what type of developmental disability the person has, how well the person functions on their own and where the nearest body of water is to their home.
“For kids under the age of 14 who are affected by autism, the number one cause of death is drowning. So If we can have an idea that these individuals may in fact wander, we can essentially start looking for bodies of water before we ever arrive on the scene,” said Coleman.
Henderson PD is working with the Justin Hope Foundation in Sparks, Nevada. The organization’s founder Carol Reitz is a mother to an autistic teenage boy.
“He is one of three boys, he is my middle son and it’s a constant worry. I want to make sure that he’s taken care of and I want to make sure that he’s safe regardless of what is happening,” said Reitz.
She said as a mom to a son with autism, she would like responding officers to know as much about the situation and the individual as possible.
“They have epilepsy, they could be combative, the medications they’re on, just giving them more of what the big picture is, what they are walking into beforehand,” said Reitz
Henderson Police said so far not a single resident has registered, but the program is getting positive feedback on social media.
For the application, click here.
