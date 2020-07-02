LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen Wednesday night.
According to police, Jimmie Richard was last seen July 1 at approximately 6 p.m. Police said he was last known to be in the area of Galleria Drive and Gibson Road.
Richard has access to and may be driving a 2011 black BMW 328i.
He may be in need of medical assistance and may possibly be in mental distress, police said.
Anyone with information regarding Jimmie Richard's whereabouts is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-5000.
