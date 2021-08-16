LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department investigated a homicide Monday afternoon that left a man dead.
According to police, at about 12:03 p.m., police were called to the 500 block of Chelsea Drive, near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Sunset Road in reference to a shooting investigation.
When officers arrived they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.
Henderson detectives identified Lucretia Smith, 28, as the suspect in the shooting.
On Tuesday, August 17, police arrested Smith and booked her into the Henderson Detention Center on one count of open murder.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the man killed once next of kin has been notified.
Anyone with information about Monday's shooting is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Henderson police have investigated 12 homicides in their jurisdiction for 2021.
