HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police arrested a man in connection with a January robbery turned homicide.
Patrick Dewon Quinn, 30, was arrested on one count of murder with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting in the 800 block of North Major Avenue around 10 p.m. on Jan. 24.
Matthew Lee Mergerson, 30, died of multiple gunshot wounds on Jan. 27, the Clark County coroner's office said.
According to an arrest warrant, Deontaye Fletcher, 18, Damarion Braziel, 21, and Mergerson had planned to rob Fletcher's uncle who lived in the Parkwood Apartments in Henderson.
In order to draw the robbery target, Laquan Fletcher, 28, out of his apartment, Deontaye asked Laquan to help him commit a robbery, the warrant said. Laquan refused, but his roommate, later identified as Quinn, agreed to help.
Deontaye told police Quinn immediately opened fire on Mergerson, firing multiple rounds.
The arrest warrant also said Quinn attempted to evade police by turning off his cellphone, canceling his social media accounts and fleeing to California. HPD confirmed Quinn was arrested in California.
Police said in the arrest warrant that multiple surveillance videos and interviews led to Quinn's arrest.
Quinn's next court appearance was set for Oct. 17.
Animals.
