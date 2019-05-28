HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) - A Henderson construction company’s general manager is charged with killing his boss, 14 years after the gunshots were fired.
Gerald Gage, 76, was charged with murder with a deadly weapon on May 16, 2019 in the 2005 death of 64-year-old Danny Cates, according to Gage’s arrest report.
Another coworker, James Ploof, a field superintendent, found DLC Construction Company owner Danny Cates’s body in an office at 12 Sunset Way on Aug. 31, 2005, according to court documents.
During Cates’s murder investigation, Gage told police he got to work early that morning and saw a suspicious white truck. He said four people kidnapped him at gunpoint, blindfolded him and tied him up. He said they took him somewhere, but he was able to escape and return to the office, and arrived at the scene of the murder, the report said.
Since 2005, Gage was interviewed seven times, and changed his story when talking to police in Feb. of this year, saying it didn’t happen how he originally explained and that he withheld information because he was afraid for his life and for the safety of his family, according to the report.
He took a polygraph test on Mar. 12 of this year, and the examiner said he used deception. He’d previously failed a polygraph in 2013.
Police interviewed Ploof, who told them he noticed Gage’s truck was not in the parking lot, which was unusual for that time of day, according to the arrest report. He noticed the door was open and no lights were on, and then found Cates lying in a pool of blood. Ploof called 911 and noticed Cates had gunshot wounds. Ploof told police that “Gage would be the key to a lot.” Ploof said Cates was a firm but fair man and had no idea why anyone would want to kill him.
Ploof, Gage and another employee at the scene, Richard Williford voluntarily surrendered their clothes and shoes to be tested by investigators. Results came back inconclusive.
According to surveillance video, Gage met with unknown suspects in front of his work and drove off, to avoid suspicion, police said. Cates and the unknown suspects got into a fight outside, he ran to the back office and shut the door. The suspects shot through the door, hitting him three times, then they kicked the door in and shot him two more times. Police said it was a “rage type shooting” and it was the fifth and final shot that killed Cates.
Police said they believe Gage knew the suspects and conspired with them to kill Danny Cates.
"Homicide investigations remain open until solved," Henderson Police Chief Patrick Moers said back in 2014. "We want to bring the guilty to justice and give the families of victims some measure of closure. It is our hope that anyone who has any information in this case will come forward."
