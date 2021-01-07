HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police arrested a man in connection to a fatal crash that involved a pedestrian on Jan 2.
According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Foothill and Bridle Drives, which is near Boulder Highway and Wagonwheel Drive for a reported crash involving a female pedestrian.
A vehicle traveling on Foothill Drive struck a 32-year-old woman, police said. At the time of the crash the driver of car left the scene.
The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries, but died five days later.
Ian Acklin, 23, was located and arrested for his involvement in the crash. The investigation revealed that Acklin was impaired and speeding.
Acklin was booked into the Henderson Detention Center and faces charges of failure to render aid at an accident and DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm.
The Clark County Coroner's office will release the woman's identity once next of kin have been notified.
Henderson Police have investigated two fatal crashes thus far in 2021.
