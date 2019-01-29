HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A woman was shot in what appeared to be a "dispute between neighbors" in a Henderson apartment complex on Monday night.
Henderson Police officers responded to the Remington Canyon Apartment Homes near American Pacific Drive and Gibson Road about 6 p.m.
Arriving officers found a 43-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the neck, Henderson Police spokesperson Officer Katrina Rothmeyer said.
She was taken to Sunrise Hospital, was treated, and later released.
Police arrested 44-year-old Kenneth Martin in the shooting, according to a press release from the police department.
He was booked and charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon with a hate crime enhancement.
Police said no additional details would be released at this time.
