HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Looking to expand your family? The City of Henderson is cutting adoption prices for dogs, cats and rabbits just in time for the holiday season.
From now through Dec. 31, locals can head to the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control Facility and two PetSmart locations to adopt a furry friend at a discount.
HENDERSON ANIMAL CARE AND CONTROL FACILITY
• Adult Cats: $40 (regularly $80)
• Adult Dogs: $45 (regularly $90)
• Rabbits: $17.50 (regularly $35)
HOURS
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday through Saturday (closed holidays)
300 E. Galleria Dr.
PETSMART
286 W. Lake Mead Pkwy. and 531 N. Stephanie St.
Adoption fees include spay and neutering services, vaccinations, microchipping and registration.
For more information, call 702-267-4970, or visit cityofhenderson.com.
