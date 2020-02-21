HENDERSON (FOX5)--Neighbors campaign to keep the Henderson Pavilion from being taken over by an AHL arena, while city officials argue the aging structure can't be saved.
The city announced an agreement to bring an AHL team to Henderson, and Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley declared his intentions were to build a 6,000 seat arena on the site of the Henderson Pavilion.
A "Save the Henderson Pavilion" flyer campaign can be seen around Green Valley.
"I would be very sad if they tore it down," said one resident. Many neighbors like the green space and outdoor arena.
"A small town, theatrical outdoor venue is suitable for this community," another resident said.
The City of Henderson paints a different picture of the state of the structure.
"The City estimates it would have cost $30 million to repair the tent top, enclose the space so it could be used year round, replace broken seats, improve the sound system, and improve site lines. This partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights will create a family-friendly entertainment venue for concerts, events, and hockey games year-round," a statement reads on the Henderson Pavilion Facebook page.
"As many of you know, the Henderson Pavilion’s canopy structure was severely damaged by weather two years ago. The City learned that simply replacing the roof was not an option due to building code changes and structural issues," according to another statement on NextDoor.
City officials said the exits to Green Valley off the 215 would be expanded to address traffic concerns; Green Valley would also get upgrades to handle any extra traffic.
A meeting will be held March 9 from 4 to 7 pm at the MacDonald Ranch Clubhouse to address community questions.
