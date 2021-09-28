LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department earned reaccreditation from the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies, or CAPRA, for its overall quality of operation, management and service to the community.
It's the only parks and recreation department in Nevada to receive this status.
CAPRA measures the distinction by standards related to the management and administration of lands, facilities, resources, programs, safety and services.
As part of the accreditation process, the City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department had to demonstrate compliance with 154 recognized standards and document all policies and procedures. The Department received 100% on all standards.
Once accredited, the agency must uphold the standards by submitting an annual report and is reviewed again in five years.
The Commission is comprised of representatives from NRPA, the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration, the National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials, the International City/County Management Association, the Academy for Leisure Sciences, the Armed Forces Recreation Network and the Council of State Executive Directors.
The City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department oversees 66 neighborhood and community parks, 11 aquatic facilities, and eight recreation centers.
