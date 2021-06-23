LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As a way to reduce water consumption during current drought conditions, the city of Henderson on Wednesday announced it is supplementing the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s (SNWA) Water Smart Landscape cash incentive.
According to a news release from the city, SNWA currently offers rebates to replace water-thirsty grass with desert landscaping at $3 per square-foot for the first 10,000 square feet converted. Landscape conversions more than 10,000 square feet will receive $1.50 per square-foot up to $500,000, the release notes.
The city of Henderson is currently supplementing SNWA’s cash incentive with $1.50 per square-foot for local businesses. Parcels that have a large amount of turf in a public-facing right of way that choose to convert to Water Smart Landscape can now receive $3 per square-foot up to 40,000 square feet, according to the release.
According to the city, the incentive is valid for non-single-family properties that have large amounts of grass along a public right of way. These include businesses - commercial and industrial, homeowner associations, multi-family residences including condos and apartments, churches and schools, the release notes.
To find out more information and qualification details, visit: https://www.cityofhenderson.com/government/departments/utility-services/water-conservation/other-rebates-and-programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.